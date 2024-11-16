Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's Working Committee |

Sukhbir Singh Badal decided to step down as the Shiromani Akali Dal President on Saturday. Badal submitted his resignation to the party’s Working Committee, making way for the election of a new President.

Former Education Minister of Punjab Dr Daljit S Cheemaa informed about the development in his latest update on X. "The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President. He thanked all the party leaders & workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support & cooperation throughout the tenure," Dr Daljit S Cheemaa wrote in a post on X.

In July, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) dissolved its core committee following a meeting in Chandigarh. Party leader Daljit Singh Cheema announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the core committee would soon be reorganized. He mentioned that the party’s working committee had authorised SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to restructure the organization.

Cheema said, "The party president discussed the reorganization in detail with senior colleagues during today’s meeting in Chandigarh. It was decided to dissolve the core committee, and a new one will be formed shortly. The meeting also deliberated on four bye-elections." Key attendees included leaders such as Harjinder Singh Dhami, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Paramjit Singh Sarna, and Harcharan Singh Bains.

The restructuring comes after internal dissent within the party. Prominent leaders like Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Bibi Jagir Kaur had called for a change in leadership, demanding Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation after the party’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Dissident leaders convened in Jalandhar to express their dissatisfaction, citing Badal's lack of receptiveness to their concerns. According to Bibi Jagir Kaur, attempts to address issues with Badal were often dismissed.

SAD's Working Committee Supports Sukhbir Singh Badal

Despite the rebellion, SAD’s working committee reaffirmed its support for Sukhbir Singh Badal, emphasizing his leadership. In a statement on X, the party declared, "The Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reposes complete faith in the leadership of party president S Sukhbir Singh Badal and urges detractors not to play into the hands of enemies of the Panth. The committee has tasked the president with leading efforts to expose conspiracies against the party, Panth, and Punjab."

Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee reposes complete faith in the leadership of party president S Sukhbir Singh Badal and urges detractors not to play into the hands of Panth’s enemies.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD MP and Sukhbir Badal’s wife, strongly defended her husband, stating, "The entire Shiromani Akali Dal stands united with Sukhbir Badal. Some individuals, acting as BJP stooges, are attempting to break the party, much like what happened in Maharashtra."