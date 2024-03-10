Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Gives New Dimension To 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' Campaign

As the Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye campaign is gaining momentum countrywide, renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach, Odisha.Through his artwork, he has urged the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and strengthen and enrich our democracy.

Appreciating the artwork of Pattnaik, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said

"Made on Sand, but the impression has been on the minds of every Indian". The Minister further said in his X Post, "As the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeliye,

campaign has reached every corner of the country, filling the first-time voter with an unmatched excitement to be a part of the democratic process, we see a beautiful expression of this campaign engraved on sands."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign is also being implemented in various higher educational institutions of the country. The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy of the world.