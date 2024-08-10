Subramanian Swamy Threatens PM Modi, HM Shah With Court Case For Protecting Rahul Gandhi In British Citizenship Case

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on Saturday threatened to take legal action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of allegedly protecting Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

It has been Swmy's long-standing demand that Rahul Gandhi acquired British citizenship in 2003 and founded a company called BackOps in London, which, according to him, renders Gandhi's Indian citizenship invalid.

In a post on X, Swamy questioned why PM Modi and HM Shah are protecting Rahul Gandhi despite his alleged foreign citizenship. He wrote, "Why is Modi and Shah protecting Rahul Gandhi when he is a foreign citizen having acquired British Citizenship in 2003, and started a company called Back Opps in London? His Indian citizen is invalid. If Modi continues to protect, I will have to file a case against him (Modi and Shah)."

Why is Modi and Shah protecting Rahul Gandhi when he is a foreign citizen having acquired British Citizenship in 2003, and started a company called Back Opps in London? His Indian citizen is invalid. If Modi continues to protect, I will have to file a case against him Modi&Shah pic.twitter.com/3QsPpi7e8f — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 10, 2024

Swamy also shared a copy of the complaint he had filed against Rahul Gandhi with the Ministry of External Affairs in 2019.

According to reports, following Swamy's complaint, the Centre had issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, seeking his response to the allegations made by Swamy.

In another post, he shared he shared a purported copy of Rahul Gandhi’s Annual Return filed with the British Government.

Swamy has been calling for the revocation of Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship since 2015.

In 2015, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, calling it "too frivolous and an attempt to start a roving inquiry." Again in May 2019, the apex court dismissed a petition filed by two Delhi residents questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship. In rejecting the petition, the court stated, "If some company, in some form, mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen?"