Students clash with police at Allahabad Central University, injuries reported

Allahabad: Clashes between students and police were reported at Allahabad Central University on Monday. As per an ABP report, a security guard fired several rounds of shots from his gun during the incident.
In the incident, many students reportedly received injuries. Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitating situation.
Earlier on Sunday, similar fierce clashes between students and police were witnessed in the varsity regarding the fee hike. However, no loss was reported in the incident.
Reportedly, a café owner was also physically assaulted by the students of Holland Hall Hostel of the varsity. The owner's cousin also sustained injuries in the incident.
However, FPJ could not verify the incident independently. The story will be updated once details come in.
