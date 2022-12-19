e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaStudents clash with police at Allahabad Central University, injuries reported

Students clash with police at Allahabad Central University, injuries reported

Earlier on Sunday, similar fierce clashes between students and police were witnessed in the varsity.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad Central University. | Image Credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Allahabad: Clashes between students and police were reported at Allahabad Central University on Monday. As per an ABP report, a security guard fired several rounds of shots from his gun during the incident.

In the incident, many students reportedly received injuries. Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitating situation.

Earlier on Sunday, similar fierce clashes between students and police were witnessed in the varsity regarding the fee hike. However, no loss was reported in the incident.

Reportedly, a café owner was also physically assaulted by the students of Holland Hall Hostel of the varsity. The owner's cousin also sustained injuries in the incident.

However, FPJ could not verify the incident independently. The story will be updated once details come in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man threatens shopkeepers with machete for hafta in Bengaluru, video goes viral

WATCH: Man threatens shopkeepers with machete for hafta in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Students clash with police at Allahabad Central University, injuries reported

Students clash with police at Allahabad Central University, injuries reported

CM Gehlot's huge announcement! LPG cylinder to be available in Rajasthan for only ₹ 500; check...

CM Gehlot's huge announcement! LPG cylinder to be available in Rajasthan for only ₹ 500; check...

EAM Jaishankar slams opposition over remarks on India-China border issues, asks bunch of rhetorical...

EAM Jaishankar slams opposition over remarks on India-China border issues, asks bunch of rhetorical...

Bill to repeal over 60 old laws, rectify error in one introduced in Lok Sabha

Bill to repeal over 60 old laws, rectify error in one introduced in Lok Sabha