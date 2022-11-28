Student calls out teacher for passing communal slurs; video goes viral | Representative pic

A video allegedly from Manipal University in Karnataka has gone viral on the internet and led to a heated debate. In a classroom, a teacher labelled members of the minority community as terrorists, prompting a student to stand up to his teacher. The teacher's comments clearly infuriate the child, who confronts him in front of the entire class.

In the video, a student can be heard engaging in a verbal spat with the teacher and asking him about his comments, calling them insulting. In response, the teacher claimed that the boy was just like his own child and excused himself by saying it was all in good fun.

The student persisted in questioning the teacher, telling him that it is not amusing for a person of a minority community to live in this country and hear such communal slurs.

The teacher can be heard apologising after the student continued to ask how he could call him that in front of so many people.

The student further said that the teacher ought to act professionally and that his apology won't affect the way the teacher views himself and his actions in this context, suggesting that the harm has already been done and that it cannot be undone.