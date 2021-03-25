‘Structures of our society has been created by males for males’: SC on rules for women in army

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said "the structures of our society has been created by males for males", and "equality will be farce" if change does not occur and women get equal opportunity.

The apex court was directing the Centre to consider granting permanent commission (PC) to women army officers, within a month and allow PC within 2 months after following due process.

In February, in a landmark verdict last year, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission at par with their male counterparts.

Sixty women officers moved the top court stating that they were denied PC in the Army on the ground of failure to adhere to Shape- I fitness.