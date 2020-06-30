'Strongly concerned, verifying the situation': China blinks after India bans 59 Chinese apps

In a statement on Monday, the IT Ministry said it had received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

After the ban Bytedance owned apps - TikTok and Helo - have disappeared from the App Store and Google Play. However, other banned apps like UC Browser, Likee, Mi community, WeChat, Club Factory, CamScanner, and Shein are still available on the platforms.

These 59 banned apps account for 5 per cent of total installs on India’s App Store and Google Play in Q2, 2020, and have seen about 330 million downloads in the country in Q2, 2020, reported Livemint.

The apps which have been banned are:-- TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beutry Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video - QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault- Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser and Hago Play With New Friends, The banned apps also include Cam Scanner, Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, and DU Privacy.

(With input from Agencies)