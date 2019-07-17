Stopped for not wearing helmet, drunk woman, friend held for allegedly misbehaving with Delhi traffic cop

New Delhi: A woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a traffic policeman after they were stopped for not wearing helmet in west Delhi's Mayapuri, police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Anil Pandey, and his friend, Madhuri, were under the influence of alcohol, they said. The incident took place on Tuesday around 6.30 pm, police said.

A complaint was filed by the traffic policeman, following which a case was registered and the two were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

In a video of the incident that has surfaced online, the woman, a pillion rider was seen getting off the scooter and misbehaving with the traffic policeman after they were stopped for not wearing helmet.