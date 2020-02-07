'Stop editing videos': Twitter slams Sambit Patra for sharing Cong leader's fake 'Pakistan Zindabad' video

However, a quick Google search tells you that the video is edited and has already been fact-checked by fact-checking websites.

According to fact-checking website BOOM, in the original clip dated June 20, 2016, Khan questioned Prime Minister Modi about Sri Sri Ravishankar's statement. The spiritual guru had at the World Culture Festival in New Delhi said, "Jai Hind and Pakistan Zindabad" should go together for peace and development in the region."

Naseem Khan had said, "I want to ask Modi ji that today on the banks of Yamuna, Sri Ravi Shankar raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad', in presence of Rajnath Singh. Will he be prosecuted for sedition? If Modi ji has courage, if Rajnath has drank his mother's milk, then file a sedition case and show."

Twitter users slammed Sambit Patra for posting the edited video just a day before Delhi Assembly Elections are to be held. A Twitter user wrote, "Hello @sambitswaraj, the amount of misinfo you've circulated through your twitter account in the run up-to Delhi elections, you didn't even do so for your own election. What happened? Is there no space for credibility in your politics?"

"Shame on u @sambitswaraj stop editing videos according to ur convenience.. Have the guts to show the real and full video..," wrote another user.

