Stop believing WhatsApp rumours, there's no locust swarm heading for Mumbai

Rumours about the locust swarm heading for Mumbai has been taking the rounds on WhatsApp, causing panic among the residents of Mumbai. However, the Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) that functions under the Union agriculture ministry denied the rumours and said that there is no swarm of locusts heading for Mumbai, reports Hindustan Times.

“The invasion is restricted to parts of eastern Maharashtra, with districts in Vidarbha affected. The wind direction from Madhya Pradesh is favourable for their movement within this area and food availability in these zones. No such warning has been given for the Konkan region, including Mumbai, as the wind direction will not allow their movement to the coastal city from Gujarat,” said KL Gurjar, deputy director, LWO.

On the other hand, entomologists suggested that locust swarms would avoid areas like Mumbai due to excess humidity as they prefer dry places.

“Since 1pm on Thursday, I have been getting messages, images and videos of some grasshopper species from several locations in Mumbai. Many seemed fake or photoshopped,” said Sunjoy Monga, ornithologist and naturalist. “On an ecological level, although not entirely impossible, it is highly unlikely for desert locusts to swarm humid zones.”