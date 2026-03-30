'Stocks Are Very Healthy': Govt Calms Fertiliser Supply Fears During Crisis

The Centre on Monday sought to allay concerns over supply disruptions amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, asserting that fuel, fertiliser and essential commodities remain adequately available across the country.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said there was “adequate availability of petrol, diesel, LPG, and PNG” and refineries were operating normally. She acknowledged isolated instances of panic buying but stressed that the government had taken multiple steps to stabilise supplies and prices.

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“The Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 to prevent price hikes and ensure availability,” she said, adding that an export levy has been imposed on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to prioritise domestic supply. LPG stocks remain sufficient, with no shortages reported, while additional kerosene allocations have been made to states, including those previously declared kerosene-free.

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On the fertiliser front, Aparna S Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, admitted that global price volatility and supply disruptions have impacted domestic production. “Domestic urea output saw an initial decline of 30,000–35,000 tonnes per day due to reduced gas supply,” she said, adding that supply has since improved to 80%.

Read Also No Plans For Rationing Of Petrol And Diesel, Say Govt Sources Amid West Asia Conflict

Despite these challenges, the government maintained that stock levels are “very healthy,” with current reserves at 180 lakh metric tonnes compared to 147 lakh tonnes last year. Urea and DAP continue to be supplied to farmers at subsidised rates of Rs 266 and Rs 1,350 per bag respectively.

To mitigate risks, India is diversifying fertiliser imports beyond Gulf nations, exploring supply ties with countries including Russia, Morocco, Canada and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said efforts are underway to ensure the safety and mobility of Indian nationals in the region. Additional Secretary Aseem Mahajan said missions are closely monitoring the welfare of Indian seafarers and facilitating consular support and repatriation.

Flight operations between India and West Asia are gradually improving, though some airspaces remain closed. Around 85 flights are expected from the UAE to India, while limited services continue from Saudi Arabia, Oman and partially reopened Qatari airspace. Alternative evacuation routes via countries such as Armenia, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are also being used.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged global leaders, including Mohammed bin Salman, condemning attacks on energy infrastructure and emphasising secure maritime routes.

The government reiterated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains prepared to take further measures.