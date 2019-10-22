Step by step guide of how to change address on the passport

A passport is a travel document which is issued by the government of a particular country you stay in. It defines the person identity and nationality of its holder and is used for international travel.
It is a mandatory document which needs to be present when you travel abroad. It has detail information about persons, such as full name, place, and address, date of birth, photograph, and signature. There is a chance of you shifting to a new place. If so then it is necessary to change the address in the passport too.
Steps to change the address in a passport
Visit the official website of Passport Seva website i.e. passportindia.gov.in
If you already have an account login to it or create a new account by clicking on the new user
Select the passport office, that is nearest
Visit the official website of Passport Seva website i.e. passportindia.gov.in
Create a new login ID and password
You will get an email on the registered Email ID
Click on the Activation Link
Now you can Apply for Fresh passport or re-issue of passport
Documents required for the changes:
Original old passport
Aadhaar card
Copy of your online application
Copy of payment of receipt
Current address proof
Voter ID
Water and electricity bill
Proof of gas connection
Self-attested copy of the page of observation, made by the passport issuing authority,
Spouse passport
Photo of passbook of running bank account
Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letterhead if so then it is necessary to change the address in the passport too.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)