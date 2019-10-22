Step by step guide of how to change address on the passport

A passport is a travel document which is issued by the government of a particular country you stay in. It defines the person identity and nationality of its holder and is used for international travel.

It is a mandatory document which needs to be present when you travel abroad. It has detail information about persons, such as full name, place, and address, date of birth, photograph, and signature. There is a chance of you shifting to a new place. If so then it is necessary to change the address in the passport too.

Steps to change the address in a passport

Visit the official website of Passport Seva website i.e. passportindia.gov.in

If you already have an account login to it or create a new account by clicking on the new user

Select the passport office, that is nearest

Visit the official website of Passport Seva website i.e. passportindia.gov.in

Create a new login ID and password

You will get an email on the registered Email ID

Click on the Activation Link

Now you can Apply for Fresh passport or re-issue of passport

Documents required for the changes:

Original old passport

Aadhaar card

Copy of your online application

Copy of payment of receipt

Current address proof

Voter ID

Water and electricity bill

Proof of gas connection

Self-attested copy of the page of observation, made by the passport issuing authority,

Spouse passport

Photo of passbook of running bank account

Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letterhead if so then it is necessary to change the address in the passport too.