 ‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir

‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir

Former Army chief General MM Naravane reshared a statement by Penguin Random House India amid controversy over his memoir Four Stars of Destiny. The publisher clarified it holds exclusive rights and that the book has not been published in any form. Penguin warned of legal action against any unauthorised circulation of the memoir.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Former Indian Army Chief MM Naravane | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former Army chief General MM Naravane has reacted to the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir Four Stars of Destiny. He reshared the statement from the publisher Penguin Random House India on X and said, “This is the status of the book.”

Penguin on Monday issued a clarification, stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to 'Four Stars of Destiny', the memoir of General Naravane, and that the book has not yet been published in any form.

"In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army," the Publisher said.

“We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India,” Penguin added.

FPJ Shorts
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
Bombay HC Cuts POCSO Convict’s Life Sentence To 12 Years, Citing Reformative Efforts In Prison
Bombay HC Cuts POCSO Convict’s Life Sentence To 12 Years, Citing Reformative Efforts In Prison
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status

Warning of action against the circulation of the book, the publisher said, “Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.”

The publisher clarified that the statement was being issued to place its position on record amid the growing controversy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
Viral Video Shows Karnataka Congress Leader Dancing To 'Dhurandhar' Song With Gun, Claims It Was A...
Viral Video Shows Karnataka Congress Leader Dancing To 'Dhurandhar' Song With Gun, Claims It Was A...
Govt Mandates 3-Hour Takedown Of Deepfakes, Tightens AI Content Rules
Govt Mandates 3-Hour Takedown Of Deepfakes, Tightens AI Content Rules
Rajasthan: Masked Assailants Brutally Stab Owner, 2 Other Workers In Merta Jewellery Shop;...
Rajasthan: Masked Assailants Brutally Stab Owner, 2 Other Workers In Merta Jewellery Shop;...
'Babri Would Not Be Rebuilt Till Qayamat': UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Shri Ram Janaki Temple In...
'Babri Would Not Be Rebuilt Till Qayamat': UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Shri Ram Janaki Temple In...