‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir

Former Indian Army Chief MM Naravane | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former Army chief General MM Naravane has reacted to the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir Four Stars of Destiny. He reshared the statement from the publisher Penguin Random House India on X and said, “This is the status of the book.”

Penguin on Monday issued a clarification, stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to 'Four Stars of Destiny', the memoir of General Naravane, and that the book has not yet been published in any form.

"In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army," the Publisher said.

“We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India,” Penguin added.

Warning of action against the circulation of the book, the publisher said, “Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.”

The publisher clarified that the statement was being issued to place its position on record amid the growing controversy.