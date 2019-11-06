'Statue of Unity' becomes highest-grossing monument in India, surpasses Taj Mahal

Touted as the world’s tallest statue, 'Statue of Unity', a memorial dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has become the highest-grossing monument among the top 5 monuments in India.

According to newstracklive.com, this has been revealed in the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India. The survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India responsible for archaeological studies and maintenance of cultural monuments stated that the Statue of Unity has become the highest-grossing monument among the top 5 monuments in the country. Under this, where the Taj Mahal has earned 56 crore rupees in a year, then Statue of Unity has earned 63 crores.

The Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue, and is twice the size of the famous Statue of Liberty. It is around 200 km away from Ahmedabad, and is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The statue was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, and has been a major attraction ever since. The statue can withstand high wind velocities, vibrations, and earthquakes. There is also a museum here with audio-visual department that educated visitors on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.