States must pay fares of migrants, students: Railways

Patna: The Bihar government has requisitioned 10 special trains for ferrying workers and students from across the country. Trains from Kota, Bangalore, Thrissur and Ernakulam have been booked by the Bihar government.

One from Jaipur reached here on Saturday, two will reach Gaya and Barauni on Monday. Other trains would reach the state on May 5. Public relations officer of East Central Railway, Rajesh Kumar on Sunday clarified the special trains were being run on the demand of the state government.

Railways will recover the cost from the state, he said. It is left to the state government to charge the workers or students, he said. Meanwhile, the number of corona positive cases in Bihar rose to 502 with 17 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Bihar government spokesman, Anupam Kumar, said over 16 lakhs people staying outside the state have got themselves registered with the resident commissioner, expressing their desire to return to Bihar.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force helicopters on Sunday morning flew over the top of three hospitals — AIIMS, IGIMS and Nalanda Medical College Hospital — and honoured the doctors and nursing staff by showering flower petals. These three are the designated Covid-19 hospitals.