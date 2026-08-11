'State Of Border Affairs Will Reflect State Of Larger Bilateral Ties': MEA On India-China LAC |VIDEO

India has reiterated that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will have a direct bearing on its broader relationship with China, stressing that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains a key priority.

MEA Stresses Importance of Peace Along LAC

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has consistently conveyed to China that border-related matters are “most serious” and that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is of the utmost importance.

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The ministry also underlined that the state of affairs along the border will reflect on the overall state of India-China bilateral ties.

India, China Review LAC Situation at WMCC Meeting

The remarks were reiterated during the 36th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs, held on August 6, 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides held frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the LAC. India emphasised that continued peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Existing Channels to Remain in Use

Both sides agreed to continue using established diplomatic and military mechanisms to address outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings or miscalculations along the LAC.

These mechanisms include the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other mutually agreed channels. India’s latest statement underscores New Delhi’s position that stability along the disputed border remains closely linked to the broader trajectory of relations between the two countries.