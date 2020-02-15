Stage set for 65th Filmfare night in Guwahati

Guwahati: Guwahati will turn into a new tinsel town of the country as who’s who of Bollywood have already started reaching the city to take part in the 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony on Saturday.

A section of Bollywood stars who will take part in various performances on Saturday have already reached Guwahati on Friday and the rest of the artistes will reach the city on Saturday. The venue of the event, Sarusajai Stadium, has a capacity of 7,006 seats.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation has informed that Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal will host the porgramme.

The list actors who will come to Guwahati for this mega-events are Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Radhika Apte, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurana, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Rajkumar Rao, Ali Fazal, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, among many others. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Hema Malini are also likely to take part in the event. However, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan won’t be part of event.

Altogether 115 artistes from Assam will depict the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of the state during the special 12-minute slot allotted for them.

Meanwhile, Facebook on Friday inked a deal with with Worldwide Media, the content company that produces the Filmfare Awards. The year-long partnership will provide exclusive non-linear digital simulcast partnership to the entire Filmfare awards franchise, including Filmfare Hindi, Filmfare Marathi, Filmfare South, Filmfare Punjabi and Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in 2020.

We are excited because we will leverage the various FB tools to drive like-minded communities of Bollywood buffs to discuss, debate and enjoy topics and content of similar interest levels. It will enable them to talk about the world of movies, favourite stars and artists all year around, centered around exciting content that the Filmfare team creates,” Deepak Lamba-CEO, Worldwide Media, said in a statement.