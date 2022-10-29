SSC Scam: Kolkata court turns down plea to virtually produce Partha Chatterjee for hearing

Partha Chatterjee | ANI

Kolkata: The Alipore court on Friday rejected virtual production of former minister Partha Chatterjee in connection to the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam and ordered his physical presence on October 31.

Senior CPI (M) leader and a lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the court would like to see the alleged ‘accused’.

“Previously there was pandemic and other hazards for which Chatterjee and others were being produced virtually but now the situation is conducive and the accused can be produced physically,” said Bhattachrya.

Lawyer representing Chatterjee also said that the production and others connected in the WBSSC scam is due on coming Monday as the court ‘refused’ virtual production of all the accused.

It may be noted that Chatterjee was supposed to be produced to court physically on Friday but the Presidency Correctional Home on ‘security issues’ made an appeal for his virtual presence to which the court had taken strong objection.

It is pertinent to mention that Chatterjee was arrested on July 23 and both the central agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the scam in their first chargesheets had said that Chatterjee is the ‘mastermind’ in the teacher recruitment scam.