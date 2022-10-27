SSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

About the SSC MTSE 2020 marks:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their marks at the official website — ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15.
How to check SSC MTSE 2020 marks:
Step 1: Go to the official website — ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab
Step 3: Enter your details such as username and password
Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference
The final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 15 in the official website ssc.nic.in
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)