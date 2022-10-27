e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

SSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination marks released. |
Follow us on

About the SSC MTSE 2020 marks:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their marks at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15.

Read Also
Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply
article-image
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh High Court Recruitment: Applications invited for over 3000 posts
article-image

How to check SSC MTSE 2020 marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as username and password

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

The final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 15 in the official website ssc.nic.in

Read Also
SSC CGL 2021- Tier 2 Final Answer Key Released: Here’s how to Check
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

RPSC invites applications for Food Security Officer: Check Details Here

RPSC invites applications for Food Security Officer: Check Details Here

BJP's Amit Malviya to file criminal & civil proceedings against 'The Wire'

BJP's Amit Malviya to file criminal & civil proceedings against 'The Wire'

EAM Jaishankar to visit Moscow on Nov 8 for bilateral talks with Russia

EAM Jaishankar to visit Moscow on Nov 8 for bilateral talks with Russia

SSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

SSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

NEET PG 2022: UP NEET Counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow

NEET PG 2022: UP NEET Counselling round 2 merit list tomorrow