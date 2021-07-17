SSC CGL 2019: Skill test dates declared on official website- ssc.nic.in

The dates for the SSC CGL 2019 skill test have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission on the board's official website- ssc.nic.in. According to a notification, the commission has decided to conduct the skill test of the eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 on September 15 and 16, 2021 on a pan-India basis.

Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates, the notification further said.

SSC CGL is a national-level exam held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to select candidates for Group-B and C posts in various ministries/departments/organisations of the Indian government.

About 15 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year and around 30 lakh fill the application form. The exam is conducted in four stages or tiers.

The first two tiers of the exam are conducted in online mode and the following two are held offline.