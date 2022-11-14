Sri Lankan national convicts in Rajiv case likely to be deported in 10 days

Rajiv Gandhi |

Chennai: Four Sri Lankan nationals, all former life convicts in the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, are likely to be deported in 10 days. The four, Murugan, whose wife Nalini Sriharan is an Indian national and had served time in prison with him, Santhan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas, are presently lodged in a Special Camp for Refugees in Tiruchi.

Nalini, who met Murugan at the camp on Monday, urged the Central and State Governments to instead take measures to deport the four Sri Lankan Tamils to countries of their choice. She has already expressed her desire to be with Murugan in London where their doctor-daughter Harithra, who was born while they were in prison, has been residing for many years. Two other former life convicts – Ravichandran and Perarivalan (who was released in May) – are Indians.

On Monday, the Tiruchi Collector Pradeep Kumar told journalists the orders for deporting the four were expected in about 10 days.

He told journalists that as per procedure a communication would be formally sent from India to the “country concerned”. [He did not specify the country’s name but it was apparent he was referring to Sri Lanka.]

The foreign country concerned would ascertain the four were citizens of their country and respond to the communication. “Based on this communication, the deportation would take place. The deportation order is expected in 10 days,” he said.

At the Special Camp, basic amenities have been separately provided to each of the four former convicts in the high-profile assassination case. Necessary arrangements are being made to provide space for walking within the camp on a request from Robert Payas and Jayakumar. Likewise, food, as sought by them, will be provided. Blood relatives and other relatives could meet the four after obtaining permission, the Collector said.