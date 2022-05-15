Split in Bharatiya Kisan Union, Tikait brothers removed from key posts

The splinter group of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has levelled allegations against its top leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait for using the organization in their political interests.

The rebels of BKU today kicked out its national president Naresh Tikait and spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. The announcement was made on Sunday during a programme organized in Lucknow on the death anniversary of BKU founder Choudhury Mahendra Singh Tikait.

The splinter group of BKU has appointed Rajesh Singh Chauhan as its new national president while Harinam Singh Verma has been made state president.

Farmer leader from west UP Dharmendra Malik has been made the new spokesperson of BKU. The rebels claimed that these decisions were taken in the national executive meeting of BKU, which was held here on Sunday in Lucknow.

The newly appointed national president of a splinter group of BKU Rajesh Chauhan said that both the Tikait brothers were hand in gloves with the political parties whereas he would never do such a thing. He said that the late Choudhury Mahendra Singh Tikait had established BKU as a non-political body but his sons were acting against it. He alleged that those who opposed the political affiliations of Rakesh and Naresh Tikait were not given a patient hearing and hence there was no way but to form a new body.

It may be mentioned that ever since the farmer’s agitation had begun, a section of BKU leaders was accusing Rakesh Tikait of playing in the hands of politicians.

During the recently held UP assembly polls, the BKU leaders had raised objections over Tikait opposing a particular party. Meanwhile sensing trouble within the organization, Rakesh Tikait had visited Lucknow on Friday last and held discussions with rebels but to no avail.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:31 PM IST