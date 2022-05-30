Spicejet fined Rs 10 lakh by DCGA for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on faulty simulator

Photo: Representative Image

Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Spicejet for training 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator, PTI reported.

DGCA in April this year had issued show-cause notices to SpiceJet and training organisation CSTPL for not imparting proper training to 90 pilots on the 737 Max simulator.

The Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the DGCA on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft near Addis Ababa which killed 157 people, including four Indians.

The ban on the planes was lifted in August last year after the DGCA was satisfied with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing's necessary software rectifications in the aircraft.

Meanwhile, last week, IndiGo was fined Rs 5 lakh for denying a boy with special needs permission to board the flight from Ranchi.

The DGCA panel nearly two weeks ago had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

