Speeding Car Flips After Hitting Stray Cattle; SP Targets UP Government - VIDEO

A disturbing video that has gone viral on social media shows a speeding car crashing into a stray animal resting in the middle of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle overturned before eventually landing back on its wheels.

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The footage shows the injured animal lying by the roadside and writhing in pain moments after the accident. The car also suffered extensive damage, with several parts of the vehicle scattered across the road.

The exact date and location of the incident have not been independently verified. However, the Samajwadi Party's media cell shared the video on August 2 and claimed that both incidents shown in the footage took place in Etawah.

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Using the video to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the opposition party alleged that stray cattle roaming freely on roads had become a major threat to commuters and were responsible for several accidents.

In a post on social media, the Samajwadi Party claimed that stray animals walking, resting and fighting on roads were endangering people's lives. The party also criticised the state government over the issue and called for immediate action to address the growing problem.