Special vigilance team raids residence of Magadh University VC Dr. Rajendra Prasad over corruption charges

Following a warrant issued by the Special Judge (vigilance), the official and residential premises of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, vice-chancellor of Magadh University was searched by the Special vigilance unit on Wednesday.

According to the additional DG of the Special vigilance unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the office and residence of Dr. Prasad were searched at Bodh Gaya, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow. Dr. Prasad, who was earlier VC of Veer Kunwar Singh University hails from Gorakhpur.

Vigilance officials detected huge cash at his bungalow and found documents to confirm financial irregularities as he had awarded contracts to his relatives. He is alleged to have siphoned off the wages of security guards too.

Vigilance officials filed an FIR against the VC charging him with violation of different sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Vigilance officials also searched the premises of the finance officer of Patliputra University and Registrar of Kunwar Singh University. Financial irregularities of Rs 30 crores have been detected at Magadh University.

In 2009, the then vice-chancellor of Magadh University, Dr. B N Pandey was removed from his position following corruption charges.

