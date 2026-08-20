‘Special 26’-Style Fake CBI Raid Foiled By Businessman’s Alert Wife In Delhi’s Rohini - VIDEO

A suspected fake CBI raid, allegedly carried out in the style of the Bollywood film ‘Special 26’, was foiled at a businessman’s residence in Delhi’s Rohini after his wife refused to allow a group claiming to be CBI officers to enter the house.

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According to the complaint, around 8-10 people arrived at the residence claiming to be part of a CBI team and said they had come to conduct a search. However, they allegedly failed to provide proper authorisation or establish their identities before attempting to enter the house.

The businessman’s wife refused to open the door despite alleged pressure and threats from the group. The suspected fake officials reportedly remained outside the residence for around 90 minutes. Neighbours subsequently gathered at the spot and questioned the group about the search warrant and other documents.

When asked to produce a copy of the notice authorising the search, the group allegedly claimed that the document was inside their car. They then left the spot on the pretext of retrieving it.

The family subsequently called the police helpline 112, following which a police team reached the residence. According to the complaint, the suspects were wearing clothes bearing the CBI insignia and carrying identity cards claiming that they were CBI officers.

In a further development, a notice was later sent via WhatsApp to the victim’s father. The document allegedly carried the name and signature of the CBI Director. Although the message was subsequently deleted, the family had taken a screenshot and handed it over to the police.

The family has alleged that the notice was forged and was intended to make the group’s purported operation appear to be an official CBI action. CCTV cameras installed near the residence reportedly captured the incident. Police are investigating the matter.