Spanish FM Albares to hold bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar tomorrow

Spanish FM Albares will pay his official visit to India tomorrow. | ANI

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno will pay his official visit to India on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry informed that during his visit, Albares will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

According to MEA, the bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017.

"Albares's visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defence, science & technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors," the statement said further.

According to a press statement from the Cabinet, "the agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders."

The Foreign Affairs Ministry added that the Agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the Customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administering of Customs laws and detection and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

"Customs offence concerning the illegal movement of the following: Arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices; Works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural or archaeological value; Toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health; Goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes; New means and methods employed for committing Customs offences against Customs legislation," the statement concluded.

Additionally, in January this year, Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the signing of an agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.