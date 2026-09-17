'Space Is For Humanity, Not Armies': IDPD Warns Against Weaponisation And Arms Race |

Patna: Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has strongly condemned the weaponisation of the outer space, warning that turning space into a new battlefield could push the world into an even more dangerous arms race and expose humanity to catastrophic consequences.

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Dr Arun Mitra, President, and Dr Shakeel Ur Rahman, General Secretary, IDPD, said that space must remain a domain of peace, scientific cooperation and human welfare—not warfare.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty must be strengthened to prohibit all forms of weaponisation and hostile military activities in outer space. IDPD calls for urgent international action through the United Nations to keep space peaceful.

Space belongs to all humanity—not to the armies of any nation, they asserted.