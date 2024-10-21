SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Backtracks After Abusing CJI Chandrachud On Camera

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav | @JournoSiddhant

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav abused Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on camera during an interaction with media on Monday. However, after facing massive backlash, Yadav backtracked and claimed that he was not asked anything about the CJI.

While speaking to journalists, Yadav used offensive language in response to a question regarding the CJI's recent comments about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case judgement.

"...When you bring ghosts back to life, when you bring the dead back to life, they become ghosts and start following justice. Where are they now?... Forget it, all such ******* (Fool) people keep on saying such things. Should I take notice of them?" Yadav said.

Later when Yadav was asked for a clarification on his objectionable remark he denied making such a statement.

"Nobody asked me anything about the CJI. He is a very reputed person, excellent person. I never made any comment on him as no question was asked about him…I replied to questions on Bahraich and what people are saying there," said Yadav while defending himself.

Chandrachud while addressing the residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed during a felicitation ceremony on Sunday stated that he prayed to God for a peaceful solution to the longstanding conflict, and expressed his belief that faith can guide the way toward resolution in such matters.

“I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” Chandrachud said on Sunday while referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“Something similar happened during the Ayodhya, which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution,” said Chandrachud.

Chandrachud was a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi which delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The bench also ruled that a mosque would come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself.

Subsequently, the CJI visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July 2024 year and offered prayers.

The idol consecration of the temple was held on 22 January 2024 in the presence of PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other political leaders.