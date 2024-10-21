 SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Backtracks After Abusing CJI Chandrachud On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Backtracks After Abusing CJI Chandrachud On Camera

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav Backtracks After Abusing CJI Chandrachud On Camera

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav abused CJI DY Chandrachud on camera during an interaction with media on Monday

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav | @JournoSiddhant

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav abused Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on camera during an interaction with media on Monday. However, after facing massive backlash, Yadav backtracked and claimed that he was not asked anything about the CJI. 

While speaking to journalists, Yadav used offensive language in response to a question regarding the CJI's recent comments about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case judgement.

"...When you bring ghosts back to life, when you bring the dead back to life, they become ghosts and start following justice. Where are they now?... Forget it, all such ******* (Fool) people keep on saying such things. Should I take notice of them?" Yadav said.

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them Letter Of Intent
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them Letter Of Intent
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad

Later when Yadav was asked for a clarification on his objectionable remark he denied making such a statement. 

"Nobody asked me anything about the CJI. He is a very reputed person, excellent person. I never made any comment on him as no question was asked about him…I replied to questions on Bahraich and what people are saying there," said Yadav while defending himself.

Chandrachud while addressing the residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed during a felicitation ceremony on Sunday stated that he prayed to God for a peaceful solution to the longstanding conflict, and expressed his belief that faith can guide the way toward resolution in such matters.

“I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” Chandrachud said on Sunday while referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“Something similar happened during the Ayodhya, which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution,” said Chandrachud.

Chandrachud was a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi which delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read Also
Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Suggests Senior Supreme Court Judge As Successor
article-image

The bench also ruled that a mosque would come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself. 

Subsequently, the CJI visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July 2024 year and offered prayers. 

The idol consecration of the temple was held on 22 January 2024 in the presence of PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other political leaders. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...