'SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Presented Several Misleading, Fictional Things': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of presenting "misleading and fictional things" before the people during his press briefing on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister strongly countered Yadav's remarks on law and order, land mafia, and development under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

While speaking to ANI about Akhilesh Yadav's allegations, Pathak said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav presented several misleading and fictional things before the people today through the press...He mentioned land mafia. Is it not true that during SP's rule, land was encroached on under the protection of the government? The land of ordinary farmers and ordinary people was encroached on by goons, under the protection of the SP."

Pathak added that the BJP government freed properties worth over Rs 20,000 crore from the land mafia, a move which he claimed restored justice to farmers and common people. "Is it not true that SP ministers and MLAs encroached on and looted Govt properties?" Pathak asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that law and order had improved significantly since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, saying, "Akhilesh Yadav, look within yourself. Ever since the BJP came to power under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, goons and mafia have left UP...Today, women are safe in the state. There is a rule of the country in the state today."

On the issue of voters' rights, Pathak accused the SP of suppressing democratic practices in the past. He said, "You raise the issue of voters...Akhilesh ji, look at the media reports on the SP rule. In 2012, when you came to power in the state, you had resigned from the Lok Sabha and didn't allow anyone to file a nomination in Kannauj. There used to be reports of bogus voting, people were stopped from voting."

Rejecting Akhilesh Yadav's claims on development, Pathak remarked, "You speak of development. Your development work was limited to a few districts...Today, under the BJP govt, 20 lakh youth have been given mobile and tablet phones."

The Deputy CM maintained that the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath had ensured development across all districts of Uttar Pradesh, not just select regions, while also prioritising law and order, youth empowerment, and women's safety.

