Southwest Monsoon withdraws completely from country: IMD

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Dept (IMD) announced, eight days after it started receding from northwest India. This is also perhaps the fastest withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon. A cyclonic circulation lies over east-central Arabian Sea off south Karnataka coast at lower levels. A trough in easterlies runs from southwest Bay of Bengal off south Tamil Nadu coast to west-central Bay of Bengal at lower levels. Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteo­rology and Climate Change) Skymet Weather, Palawat said the Southwest Monsoon usually starts withdrawing. By October 1, it retreats from the entire northwest India, east and west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, entire Gujarat, central Maharashtra and Goa. By October 15, it recedes from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north interior Karnataka and entire Maharashtra.