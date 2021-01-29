Sourav Ganguly’s release likely on Sunday

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospital. Speaking to the media, Dhankhar stated that Ganguly is ‘stable’ and also that following medical parameters Ganguly is likely to be released from hospital on Sunday. “Dada is stable, and if conditions are favorable he will be released from hospital on Sunday,” mentioned Dhankhar. Two stents were implanted in Ganguly's coronary arteries on January 28. —FPJ Correspondent

AP Panchayat polls: SEC seeks removal of senior IAS officer

Amaravati: After censuring two senior IAS officers for their alleged dereliction in discharging duties, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has now sought the removal of Praveen Prakash, principal secretary, general administration dept (political) from poll duties.

In a letter written to chief secretary Adityanath Das, SEC N Ramesh Kumar alleged Prakash was primarily responsible for scuttling a video conference convened by the EC with Collectors and SPs on Jan 23 on poll preparedness. "The SEC invokes its plenary powers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transfer Praveen Prakash, IAS, with a view to ensure free and fair elections. He is barred during the elections to have interaction with DCs and SPs and any other officers directly or indirectly dealing with matters relating to elections,” it said.

Gold smuggling: 2 ex-customs men booked

New Delhi: The CBI has booked two former customs officials and five other private persons in a gold smuggling case in Ahmedabad, it said on Friday. The agency has also conducted raids earlier this week at the residential and official premises of the accused. It registered the case on a complaint from Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad against the 5 private persons and 2 Superint­en­dents of Customs, Air Intelligence Unit, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The customs officials named in the CBI's FIR are identified as Somnath Chaudhary and Sujeet Kumar.

6 bankers in net for misappropriation

New Delhi: The CBI has booked six officials of the Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Guntur for allegedly misappropriating Rs4.56 crore from the accounts of a state government scheme providing cashless treatment to police personnel, officials said on Friday. The agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Jumbo kills 1; cow elephant found dead

Coimbatore: A 40-year-old painter was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Narasipuram near here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Based on information given by a temple priest, who found the body of the man, forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered it, the police said. After investigation, the officials confirmed the death to an elephant attack and sent the body, identified as that of Karthik, to a government hospital for a postmortem. Meanwhile, the carcass of a cow elephant was found at Petthikutte in Sirumugal Forest range, police said. Forest officials are investigating into the cause of the death, they said.

Leopardess killed after attacks on 2 children

Bijnor (UP): A 3-year-old leopardess was allegedly killed after it attacked two children playing near an agricultural field. The incident took place at Mauzampur Sadat village of Nagina area, late on Wednesday. According to villagers, the leopardess suddenly appeared on the spot where the children were playing and attacked Sajan, 14, and Kamal, 13. On hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to their rescue. The leopardess hid in a nearby cane field but the villagers surrounded the field and beat up the big cat to death.

Spurious liquor claims 4 lives in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least 4 people including a woman have died and 5 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place at Saran Ka Kheda village under Mandalgarh police station of the district on Thursday. All the 5 people, who are critical, were hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters. The deceased were identified as Hazari Bairwa, Sardar Bhat and Daleel Singh, including the woman Saturi, while two women Neetu and Manju are among the others, who are critical. Police added the people did not consume the liquor at the same time, but at different times. CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his sorrow on the death of the 4 people and also announced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, where as Rs 50,000 grant for those hospitalised.

8 held for abducting Gujarat bizman’s son

Surat: 8 persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting a businessman's son and extorting a ransom of Rs1 crore from his family in Gujarat’s Surat city. Based on a tip off, the Surat crime branch first apprehended 4 persons, allegedly trying to flee to Vadodara with Rs99.14 lakh, and then nabbed the other accused from near Kosamba bridge on Surat-Vadodara Highway, an official said. Businessman Anwar Dudhwala had approached the police on Thursday alleging his 36-year-old son Komil was abducted by unidentified persons when he was returning home from a gym in the morning on his motorcycle, the official said.