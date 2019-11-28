SorryBalaSaheb trends on Twitter after Sena-Cong-NCP announce CMP

Less than an hour before Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, not everyone is happy with the outcome of the month long tussle for power in the state.

Posts with the hashtag "SorryBalasaheb" began flooding the internet. Many remain outraged at the recent political shenanigans.

As some Twitter users put it, they had voted for Shiv Sena because of its alliance with BJP.

Others quoted Balasaheb Thackeray's words about not bowing down to Sonia Gandhi and recalled how he had called her a "foreigner".

Many also questioned the newly released Maha Vikas Aghadi Common Minimum Program and wondered what it meant Maharashtra, now that it was a "secular" state.

Take a look at some of the tweets: