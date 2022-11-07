Soon to be sworn in 50th CJI Justice DY Chandrachud described as 'Balanced, patient judge who protects rights of downtrodden'

Justice D Y Chandrachud (L) Supreme Court of India (R) | FPJ

Mumbai: A balanced and patient judge who believes in resolving disputes rather than delivering judgments; a people’s judge who protects the rights of the downtrodden and common man; and an amazing human being. These are some of the terms used by advocates to describe Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designate Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in as the 50th CJI on November 9 and will have a tenure of over two years, the longest tenure of a CJI in almost a decade. He is due to retire on November 10, 2024. Elevated from the Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrachud will succeed CJI UU Lalit, who too was also elevated from the Bombay HC.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of India’s longest-serving CJI

He is the son of India’s longest-serving CJI, Justice YV Chandrachud (February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985).

A law graduate from Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud got his LLM degree and a doctor of juridical science from Harvard Law School. He practised as a lawyer in the HC and SC and was designated as a senior advocate by HC in June 1998.

He served as Additional Solicitor General from 1998 until his appointment as a judge of HC on March 29, 2000. He was elevated as CJ of Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013, and was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

Crucial verdicts given by Justice Chandrachud

As a part of the Constitution Bench, Justice Chandrachud penned crucial verdicts including decriminalising homosexuality by abrogating section 377, decriminalising adultery and recognising privacy as a fundamental right, among others.

He also delivered judgments in other important matters like Ayodhya land dispute, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme, the Sabrimala temple case and expanding the scope of the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) Act.

He headed the bench that advocated for permanent commission and command postings for women officers in the Army.

“Chief Justice-designate Justice Chandrachud is a balanced judge and an amazing human being. Always protected the downtrodden and common man’s rights. Absolutely on the side of promotion of women in the judiciary and other spheres of life,” said senior advocate Rajiv Chavan.

Senior Advocate Uday Warunjikar, who has known justice Chandrachud since he was practising as a lawyer in HC and had his chamber opposite the HC, said: “He has all qualities to lead the Indian judiciary. He was very active even when he was the ASG.”

Describing him as a “patient judge”, Warunjikar added, “He was keen on resolving the disputes instead of merely delivering judgements. He has the legal acumen to handle complex legal and socio-legal issues. I am sure he will be one of the good Chief Justices of India.”