Sonrise Intensifies In Samajwadi Party As Leaders Push Heirs For 2027 Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Lucknow: A clear pattern of political succession is emerging within the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with at least a dozen senior leaders lobbying for party tickets for their children. The growing “sonrise” reflects an internal churn where established leaders are seeking to secure their legacy by promoting the next generation.

In recent months, several leaders have met party chief Akhilesh Yadav to press for nominations for their sons and daughters. At the same time, many of these political heirs have already begun constituency-level outreach, appearing alongside their parents in public events to build visibility and strengthen their claims ahead of internal assessments.

The trend cuts across regions and caste lines within the party.

In Barabanki, former minister Farid Mahfooz Kidwai has stepped up efforts to position his son Faizan Kidwai as a prospective candidate, with local campaigning already underway. In the same district, Rakesh Verma, son of late party stalwart Beni Prasad Verma, is pushing for his daughter Shreya Verma from the Kursi seat. Shreya had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election and secured a substantial vote share despite losing narrowly.

In Ambedkar Nagar, Member of Parliament Lalji Verma is advocating for his daughter Chhaya Verma from the Katehari assembly seat, a constituency long associated with the party. In Ayodhya, MP Awadhesh Prasad continues to back his son Ajit Prasad for the Milkipur seat despite his defeat in the 2025 bypoll, signalling persistence in succession planning over immediate electoral setbacks.

In Ballia, senior leader Ram Govind Chaudhary, a former Leader of Opposition, is seeking to pass the baton to his son Ranjiit Chaudhary. Age and health concerns have accelerated his push for a generational shift. Similarly, veteran leader Ambika Chaudhary is preparing the ground for his son Anand Chaudhary, while Durga Prasad Yadav in Azamgarh is expected to promote his son Vijay Yadav as his successor in the constituency he has represented multiple times.

The succession push is also visible in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Tuafani Saroj, a sitting MLA and former MP, is now preparing his son Dhananjay Saroj for electoral politics after establishing his daughter Priya Saroj at the national level. In Sambhal, senior MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood has indicated that his son Suhail Iqbal Mahmood will take forward his political legacy. Former minister Mehboob Ali in Amroha is similarly backing his son Parvez Ali.

In Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab seat, former MLA Rajendra Yadav is promoting his son Shivendra Yadav, who has remained active in the constituency despite missing out on a ticket in the previous election. In Azamgarh’s Nizamabad, veteran legislator Alam Badi is grooming his son Mujtaba Alam as his successor.

The trend extends even to leaders outside the current legislative framework. Subodh Yadav, son of former MP Bhala Chandra Yadav, is attempting to rebuild his base and return to the party fold as part of the broader second-generation push.

The rise of political heirs is not new to the Samajwadi Party, which has long been associated with family-led leadership structures. The ascent of Akhilesh Yadav himself, who took over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2012, remains the most prominent example of this pattern.

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The phenomenon was also visible in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where several members of the extended Yadav family and other political lineages were fielded by the party.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to attack the Samajwadi Party over dynastic politics, it too has seen the rise of political heirs, though it frames their emergence as based on organisational work and merit.

For the Samajwadi Party, the current wave of succession claims presents both an opportunity and a challenge. While familiar surnames may help consolidate traditional vote bases, the increasing demand for tickets from within political families could intensify internal competition and complicate candidate selection.

As the party begins early preparations for 2027, how it balances legacy, loyalty and electoral viability will be closely watched.