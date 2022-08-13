e-Paper Get App

Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive again, to remain in isolation

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Sonia Gandhi |

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaSonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive again, to remain in isolation

RECENT STORIES

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant

See pics: PM Narendra Modi hosts India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence

See pics: PM Narendra Modi hosts India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence

‘I'll stick with India’: Ricky Ponting backs Men in Blue to edge out arch-rivals Pakistan in...

‘I'll stick with India’: Ricky Ponting backs Men in Blue to edge out arch-rivals Pakistan in...

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...