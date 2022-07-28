Sonia Gandhi tears into Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha, says 'don't talk to me'

FPJ

On Thursday, a verbal spat broke out between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 12 noon after uproar over Congress MP AR Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, Sonia Gandhi approached BJP leader Rama Devi.

However, Smriti Irani intervened during the conversation, and a visibly agitated Gandhi turned around and asked Irani 'not to talk to her'.

Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking to the media, also said, "Some of our Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi came up to our senior leader Rama Devi to find out what was happening during which, one of our members approached there and she (Sonia Gandhi) said 'You don't talk to me'."

NCP member Supriya Sule and Trinamool member Aparupa Poddar were seen escorting the Congress president away from the Treasury benches as BJP members flocked around Rama Devi and Gandhi.

BJP women members were seated in the front rows in the Lok Sabha as they led the protests in the House against Chowdhury's remarks.

Later, Rama Devi told the media that Gandhi sought to know why her name was dragged into the issue. "What is my fault," Gandhi asked Rama Devi, the BJP member from Sheohar in Bihar.

Rama Devi said she told Gandhi that her fault was that she had selected Chowdhury as the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing reporters in Parliament premises, Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a "threatening tone" with BJP members.

Sitharaman claimed that Gandhi told BJP members "you don't talk to me", when they sought to know what was the issue being discussed.

"Instead of tendering an apology, she is misleading by claiming that Adhir Chowdhury has already apologised. Instead of an apology, she is resorting to threats," Sitharaman said referring to the incident in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Hitting back, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed Irani's behaviour as "outrageous".

"Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition," AICC General Secretary Ramesh said on Twitter.

Former union minister Milind Deora said he had never seen Gandhi being rude or impolite, even when provoked.

"This is not the first time that she has been targeted personally and of late, unjustly, both inside & outside Parliament. She has and will always endure," Deora said on Twitter.