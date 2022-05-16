Sonia Gandhi pokes fun at party elders at Congress Chintan Shivir

The Congress has planned a massive Kashmir to Kanyakumari "Bharat Jodo Yatra" starting on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. But the march comes with a dare – for party seniors.

"All of us will participate in it. The yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people," Sonia Gandhi said on the concluding day of the three-day Chintan Shivir.

Then, in a rare self -deprecating moment, Gandhi added, "All of us will participate in it (the foot-march). Seniors will have to find ways to accommodate seniors like me in this... on how to easily participate in the yatra without running out of breath".

Again, while ending her short speech, Gandhi said she felt like she had spent an evening with her family. Then, with a smile, she added, "my larger family", to a bout of renewed cheers.

