e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:33 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi meets former PM Manmohan Singh, enquires about health

FPJ Web Desk
Sonia Gandhi |

Sonia Gandhi |

Advertisement

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Thursday evening and enquired about his health, reported news agency ANI.

Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 31.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
Advertisement