Sonia Gandhi meets former PM Manmohan Singh, enquires about health

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Thursday evening and enquired about his health, reported news agency ANI.

Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 31.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:33 AM IST