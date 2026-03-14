Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Revoked: Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre, Shashi Tharoor Seeks Limits On Preventive Detention

The Centre on Saturday revoked the detention of climate activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect under the National Security Act (NSA), prompting sharp political reactions from opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Shashi Tharoor.

Kejriwal Attacks Centre Over Detention

Reacting to the decision, Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal said the move exposed the government, alleging that Wangchuk had been jailed “without evidence”.

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In a post on X, he said the activist’s months in detention were not just a personal loss but also a setback for the country. Kejriwal described the episode as an example of “dictatorship” that must be called out.

Tharoor Welcomes Release, Calls For Legal Limits

Congress MP Tharoor welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke the detention but questioned the prolonged period Wangchuk spent in custody.

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He urged the Supreme Court of India to establish clear limits on how long individuals can be detained without trial, calling indefinite detention a colonial-era practice that has no place in a modern democracy.

Centre Cites Law And Order Concerns

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Wangchuk’s detention had been revoked after due consideration. According to the ministry, the decision was aimed at fostering peace, stability and constructive dialogue among stakeholders in Ladakh.

Background Of The Detention

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, following unrest in Leh a few days earlier. Authorities had invoked the NSA based on an order issued by the district magistrate to maintain public order.

The government noted that protests and bandhs in the region had disrupted normal life and affected students, job seekers, businesses, tourism and the local economy. Wangchuk had already served nearly half of the maximum detention period allowed under the Act.