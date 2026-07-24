Sonam Wangchuk Stable After Ending Fast, Says Medanta; CJP Alleges Fresh Crackdown On Protesters

Medanta Hospital on Friday said activist Sonam Wangchuk remains stable after ending his 26-day hunger strike, even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) alleged that authorities were continuing a crackdown on protesters and planning fresh detentions ahead of the weekend demonstrations.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors after breaking his fast.

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"He has broken his fast and is presently being fed a liquid diet as per the requirements. He continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parameters. He remains under continuous observation and his clinical parameters are being monitored," the statement said.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the government was attempting to detain protest leaders in anticipation of larger gatherings over the weekend.

"We have been informed that a much larger crowd is expected tomorrow and Sunday. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight. If that happens, it will be another major mistake," Dipke told reporters.

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He claimed that previous actions by authorities had only strengthened the agitation.

"When they took Sonam Sir away, the movement only grew stronger. When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further. If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this, the only solution is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.

Echoing similar concerns, movement spokesperson Saurav Das warned against any attempt to arrest protesters.

"The government must be advised not to carry on with such misadventure. It will only lead to mass chaos. Cockroaches from across the country will gather in large numbers in Delhi to peacefully protest any arrests of students," Das said.