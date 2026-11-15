Sonam Wangchuk Alleges Harassment Of Slain Soldier's Minor Son, Ladakh Police Say Family Safe | X - Wangchuk66

Leh/Jammu: Ladakh Police on Saturday said the 17-year-old son of a slain soldier and his mother were safe and well, and appealed to the public to respect the family's privacy.

The clarification came amid allegations by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk that the minor was being targeted by the UT administration after he raised the demand for the release of a judicial inquiry report into the violence last year in September that claimed the life of his father and Kargil war veteran Havaldar Tsewang Tharchin, and allegedly faced the prospect of being sent to a mental asylum.

In an official public notice issued tonight, police said the confirmation was received from the boy's grandfather, after concerns about the whereabouts of the minor and his mother.

According to reports, the boy was part of a protest at NDS Memorial Park and had reportedly threatened self-immolation if the judicial report is not released immediately.

WHEN A KARGIL WAR HERO GETS A DOGS DEATH...Will the nation stand with his family...?In a shocking incident the UT Administration has been chasing a 17 year old boy MIPHAM, to put him in a mental asylum... for demanding the release of the Judicial Inquiry Comission Report of September 24th Incident in Leh last year. His father Kargil War Hero Havaldar Tharchin was killed brutally last year. Govt is moving at snails pace with this Inquiry Report but with rocket speed to hold rigged elections in mid- winter of Hill Councils in 8 districts. This way they can get their own puppet leaders to hold talks on (non-)restoration of democracy in Ladakh...Please share widely to support Ladakh. Support Mipham #NationStandsWithMipham #JusticeForLadakh — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 14, 2026

Police Confirm Minor's Safety And Well-Being

Police said the boy had experienced emotional distress following the November 13 protest.

"The UT administration and Ladakh Police were making every effort to ensure the minor's well-being, privacy and access to appropriate medical care and counselling through the Child Welfare Committee, as required," police said.

Appealing to the public to act with sensitivity, police urged people to refrain from sharing or circulating the child's and his family's names, photographs or videos on social media or any other public platform, cautioning that continued public attention and speculation could cause further emotional distress to the minor.

Police also appealed to the community to ensure that the child remains protected from any form of misuse or exploitation, assuring that all necessary medical, counselling and administrative assistance would be provided to the family by the UT administration and police.

Sonam Wangchuk Questions Administration's Actions

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, in a post on X, raised questions over the family's situation and linked the matter to demands for the release of the judicial inquiry commission report into the September 24 firing incident in Leh.

"In a shocking incident, the UT administration has been chasing a 17-year-old boy to put him in a mental asylum... for demanding the release of the judicial inquiry commission report of September 24 violence in Leh last year. His father, a Kargil War hero, was killed brutally last year.

"Government is moving at snail's pace with this inquiry report but with rocket speed to hold rigged elections in mid-winter of hill councils in eight districts. This way they can get their own puppet leaders to hold talks on (non) restoration of democracy in Ladakh..." Wangchuk said.

Ladakh Groups Continue Protests Over Elections

Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are leading protests in Ladakh for the past four days to press for the resumption of dialogue and deferment of the hill council elections scheduled for December 4 in view of harsh winter conditions and migration of 25 per cent of the population outside the UT.

Also Watch:

The Leh Apex Body also confirmed that the boy and his mother had been traced and were safe, and urged people to refrain from circulating their photographs or personal details in view of the family's emotional circumstances.

Ladakh Police has thanked the public for its cooperation and understanding, reiterating that the child's welfare, privacy and dignity remain paramount.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)