Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Haryana to write to Goa govt seeking CBI probe

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Haryana govt to write to Goa govt seeking CBI probe | File Photo

Haryana government has decided to write to Goa government seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat after her family met with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.

Earlier in the day, family members of Phogat met CM Khattar.

"CM Khattar assured us there'll be CBI probe & we'll get justice. Everything will come to fore. It can be seen in video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off," Rupesh, Sonali Phogat's sister told ANI after the meeting.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Family members of the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/crhmBX8Soq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the two accused--Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in the murder case have been remanded to 10-day police custody by a Goa court.

The accused were taken to court on Saturday morning.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The police has also arrested a suspected drug peddler who gave the drug to the accused and Curlies shack owner has also been detained by the police.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.