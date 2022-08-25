Sonali Phogat death: Two days after BJP leader's demise, Goa Police registers murder case

The Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case against two people pertaining to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, according to ANI.

The FIR has been registered under section 302 of IPCs following the complaint made by Phogat's family.

The development comes two days after the death of the BJP leader while an autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital today after her family members gave consent for it.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation into the case of Phogat's death.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka files plaint:

The BJP leader's brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a complaint with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

In the complaint, Rinku stated that Sonali, who was a BJP leader, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23. He claimed that during the conversation Sonali had complained against her staff.

Rinku alleged that Sonali's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals.

"She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the Police complaint read.

Sonali's family members are not satisfied with the postmortem being conducted in Goa. Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka said that he will get the post-mortem done again in AIIMS, New Delhi.