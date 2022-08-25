Sonali Phogat Death Case: 'Multiple blunt force injuries on body', says autopsy report

Two days after BJP worker and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's death, the Goa Police today registered a case of murder and arrested her two personal assistant.

The autopsy report of Phogat which was out today revealed 'multiple blunt forces over the body'. The autopsy further states that the 'manner of death has to be ascertained by the investigating officer.'

Prashal Naik of Anjuna police station, in North Goa, who is the investigating officer said two arrested, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi have been arrested after a complaint by the family. But on the autopsy report Naik was non-committal saying the 'blunt forces injuries' do not indicate foul play by itself. He added that the blunt injuries marks could be because of any reason and they are still ascertaining that. Some tissues have been sent for chemical analysis and histopathology and serological reports.

Sonali Phogat had arrived in Goa on Monday with her two personal assistants.

The body has been handed over to the family. Investigation will continue as histopathological tests to prove any poisoning is pending.

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has said that the family would demand a second autopsy report if it wasn't convinced. Naik however said that the family have accepted the report.

Sources within the Goa Police have said there is political pressure from Haryana including that from the Chief Minister's office. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was convinced with the initial probe that revealed cardiac arrest as the reason for death.

However, pressure from Haryana government and Sonali Phogat's family members, had forced further investigation into the mater.

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with Goa Police alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder.

Rinku said in his complaint that Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death. She had allegedly complained against her staff.