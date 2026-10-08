‘Some Boys Were Troubling Me’: Assam Student Missing From Train Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh

A 20-year-old tribal student from Assam, who went missing while travelling by train from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati, was found dead in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased, identified as Himashree Boro, was a student of B Barooah College in Guwahati. According to her family, she had travelled to Visakhapatnam on September 30 as part of an Assam dance team to attend an event and was returning home on the Dibrugarh Vivek Express (22503).

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Her mother said Himashree boarded the train's S2 coach from Visakhapatnam at around 11.50 pm on October 5. The train was scheduled to reach Guwahati at 9.05 am on October 7.

At around 2.39 am on October 6, Himashree reportedly called a friend and said that some boys were allegedly troubling her. The call was abruptly disconnected and her phone was subsequently switched off.

The friend then alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati and a complaint was also lodged through railway helpline 139. During the initial search, police found Himashree's belongings in the S2 coach but could not trace her.

Later, railway police were informed about the body of a young woman found near the railway tracks at Tikulampur in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities subsequently identified the deceased as Himashree.

Her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.