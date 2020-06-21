Solar Eclipse on June 21: Netizens flood internet with jokes and memes on 'Surya Grahan'

The world on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020, the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June and the last annual solar eclipse of this decade.

The solar eclipse started from around 9 a.m. across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century.

While some were mesmerised with the stunning celestial event, there were those who utilised their time to churn out funny memes and jokes, not sparing even 'Surya Grahan'. And, some tweets and memes doing rounds will surely make you chuckle.

Here are some of them: