Socio-economic survey to be conducted across India between July 2022 and June 2023

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation will launch the 79th round of Socio-Economic Survey on Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and AYUSH. The survey will be conducted across the country from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The purpose of this survey is to address the urgency of compiling information that is not available from any other source, such as administrative information on high frequency socio-economic indicators. The survey will also compile information on global sustainable development objectives.

‘’This is the first time that a survey on 'AYUSH' - Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy has been included. Information on the practice and usage of these different AYUSH disciplines will be mainly collected through this survey. Special care should be taken about the treatment methods of 'AYUSH' and accurate information should be recorded about the person who changes the treatment method and type of medicine frequently,’’ said the ministry.

The survey will be conducted uniformly across the country, except for the villages on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and will include a select 32 families from each village, informed Supriya Roy, Deputy Director General, NSO Regional Office, at the inaugural function of regional training camp. She also appealed to all citizens to cooperate without any hesitation by providing truthful information for the survey.

Vijay Ahir, Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Maharashtra, assured that the state government would extend full cooperation for this survey. The survey will cover a total of 45,695 households in Maharashtra as well as 1428 different groups, he informed.