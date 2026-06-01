Social Media Influencer Found Dead At In-Laws’ Home In Lucknow; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Harassment

Lucknow: The investigation in the Twisha Sharma death case is still underway, and another case of a woman's death at her in-laws' house has come to light.

A social media influencer has been found dead at her in-laws' house in an alleged dowry harassment case on May 30, 2026 in Lucknow. 24-year-old Mansi's family has alleged that her husband, Sagar Rajput, and his other family members killed her over the demand for a car and hanged her body to make it look like a suicide, according to an NDTV report.

As per the FIR, Mansi’s father alleged that he had given Rs 7 lakh in cash along with several household items and gifts at the time of her wedding. However, he claims they later began demanding a car in addition to the dowry already given.

Sagar and Mansi got married on December 9, 2025. Reportedly, Sagar Rajput is also a social media influencer with around 8 lakh followers on Instagram.

A police complaint was filed by the victim's uncle, alleging that his niece was killed by her in-laws due to non-fulfilment of the dowry demands, according to Hindustan Times.

Police action

Acting on the complaint, Lucknow Police registered an FIR at Saadatganj police station under Sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The body was sent for postmortem.

Similar case

Earlier last week, a 26-year-old woman in Lucknow died by suicide on Monday, barely six months after her marriage, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of sustained dowry harassment that triggred her to take the extreme step.