'Snowfall' in Rajasthan has netizens rejoicing on social media and farmers worried about their crops

Cold wave conditions intensified in Rajasthan with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degree Celsius on Monday night, the meteorological department said.

Nagaur, a small town in Rajasthan, received hailstorm yesterday. The area lies in the dry and dusty state of Rajasthan was covered in a layer of snow. The news is surprising people because as per the geographical location of the town, it rarely receives rainfall throughout the year.

A user posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it as "Due heavy rain hailstorm Nagaur rural in village Jharisara and nearby villages fully covered in snow on 12 dec 2019." The comments section was flooded with people asking whether it was really Rajasthan.

Locals of the area posted pictures of the snow-clad area on social media. However, the beautiful pictures are yet another reminder for the drastic change in climate due to global warming. The haistrom is also a worrying factor for the farmers in the area.

In the plains, Bhilwara was the coldest place as it recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degree Celsius.

In Sikar and Jaipur, the minimum temperature was 5 and 5.5 degrees respectively, the Met department said.

Chittorgarh and Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded 6 degrees, Vanasthali (Tonk), Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded 6.5 degree Celsius each, Ajmer recorded 6.6 degrees while Dabok (Udaipur), Jodhpur city, Bikaner, Kota and Barmer recorded night temperatures of 7, 7.2, 7.3, 7.6 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

With inputs from Agencies.